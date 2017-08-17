| by Jack Landau |

Lifetime Developments' The Bond is the most recent condo to open in Toronto's Entertainment District. We last visited the 42-storey, Core Architects-designed tower on Adelaide Street West back in late February for a look at the building's various amenity offerings. At the time, some were ready for use, others were still having their interior finishes and furnishings put into place. This week, we returned to The Bond for a quick update.

The Bond viewed from the west on Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

Passing through the lobby, we ride up the tower's high-speed elevators. The Bond's 7th and 8th floors host the building's collection of amenity spaces; we headed up to the 8th.

On a west-facing terrace atop the podium, a swimming pool and hot tub area are now in use by building residents. Even at 3 PM in the middle of a work day, the space was abuzz with residents, mingling in and around the pool and soaking up some afternoon rays… but you can't tell that from the photo: we maintained everyone's privacy and shot the pool when it was momentarily empty!

Pool and hot tub at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

At one end, the pool deck connects with the building's gym and yoga studio. The yoga studio boasts full walls of windows on the south and west sides, and mirrored interior walls that maximize natural light within the minimalist space.

Yoga and fitness studio at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Next to the yoga studio is the fitness centre, with windows that face east. When we last checked out this space in February, workout equipment had been installed, though the fully-glazed eastern wall of the space was papered over. Since then, the paper coverings have been removed, revealing the panorama of the surrounding city.

Fitness centre at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

Completion of the Tomas Pearce Interior Design-appointed interior spaces isn't the only recent progress to have happened at The Bond. Outside the building, everyone passing along Adelaide will appreciate the upgrade to The Bond's street realm which has been enhanced with the a wood-finished canopy and front door, giving the residential entrance real warmth, a counterbalance to the tower's cool modern glassy aesthetic.

Entrance details at The Bond, image by Jack Landau

