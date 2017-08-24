| by Jack Landau |

The construction of a new pedestrian bridge spanning Queen Street at Cadillac Fairview's Eaton Centre took a dramatic turn last month, when the WilkinsonEyre Architects and Zeidler Partnership-designed structure was moved from its temporary assembly point on James Street to its final position. In the weeks since, some of the final elements of the new bridge have started to take shape, with the new piece of infrastructure set to be complete in September.

New Eaton Centre bridge spanning Queen Street West, image by Forum contributor skycandy

New photos of the bridge are providing a better look at one of the bridge's main design features; a series of pattern-etched bronze panels. These panels transition between the contemporary glassy exterior of the modern shopping centre to the north, and the Victorian masonry-clad Hudson's Bay building to the south. The transition is accomplished by increasing the size of etched bronze panels toward the Hudson's Bay end, and a reversal of this at the Eaton Centre end.

The recent removal of a protective coating has revealed the true tones of the etched bronze panels. Early on in the construction process, the bronze panels appeared much darker, with their etched details dulled by the coating.

Cladding detail on the new Eaton Centre bridge, image by Forum contributor skycandy

With the TTC's 501 Queen streetcar route running below the bridge, brackets were recently installed on the underside of the structure to support the overhead lines that power the streetcars. Due to the demolition of the previous bridge and the attached power line, Route 501's streetcars have been replaced with buses since May. Streetcar service will resume on September 4.

Catenary wire mounts on the new Eaton Centre bridge, image by Forum contributor skycandy

While the bridge is looking closer and closer to finished, there are still some exterior elements remaining to install. One of the final steps to prepare the bridge for pedestrian use will be the installation of glazed collars on each end of the bridge, sealing the structure from the elements and re-connecting the two shopping spaces. For now, the bridge's north and south connection points remain in a relatively raw state, as seen in the image below.

Bridge's future connection with the Eaton Centre, image by Forum contributor Benito

A closer look shows work underway within the bridge to install the final interior touches prior to the upcoming opening.

Work ongoing inside the Eaton Centre bridge, image by Forum contributor Benito

