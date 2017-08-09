| by Jack Landau |

Just over one year ago, Dunpar Homes submitted an application to the City of Toronto, seeking rezoning for a two-tower residential development at the southeast corner of Newcastle and Windsor streets in Etobicoke, spitting distance from the Mimico GO Station. The original plan called for 28 and 30-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed towers rising from a 2 to 7-storey podium, and containing approximately 606 residential units. Dunpar have recently returned with a revised application, now seeking three towers with a total of 833 residential units.

39 Newcastle Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A four-storey podium replaces the previous seven-storey base building, offering approximately 2,600m² of ground floor retail space, set back from Newcastle Street by 6 metres, and 5 metres from Windsor Street. A small galleria space at the corner would also as the elevator access point for the commercial and visitor parking in the underground garage.

Podium, 39 Newcastle Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Above, the previously-proposed 28 and 30-storey towers have been replaced with three towers at heights of 22, 30 and 36 storeys. All three buildings now conform to the City's requirement for tower floor plates not to exceed 750 square metres. At the northwest corner of the site, the shortest tower would rise 22 storeys to a height of 72.6 metres. At the northeast corner would stand a 30 storey, 96.2 metre tall tower, while at the southeast corner and closest to the GO station would be the tallest tower on the block, rising 36 storeys with a height of 113.9 metres.

Southeast-facing view, 39 Newcastle Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A combined total of 833 residential units are proposed for the three towers, including 55% (460) one-bedroom suites, 35% (288) two-bedroom suites and 10% (85) three-bedroom suites. Residents would have access to 1,704 m2 of indoor and 1,711 m2 of outdoor amenity space housed on the podium's fourth floor.

Northwest-facing aerial view, 39 Newcastle Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Parking for the project would be housed in a garage with two below-grade levels and three above-grade levels. A total of 598 parking spaces would be provided, with 429 reserved exclusively for residents, 105 spaces for visitors, and an additional 40 spaces serving the retail component. 15 car-sharing spaces would also be provided. The building will also include significant parking infrastructure for cyclists, offering a total of 639 bicycle parking spaces split between the P1 level, the ground floor, and a mezzanine level above.

Southeast-facing aerial view, 39 Newcastle Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings of both the current and previous iteration of the project can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.