| by Jack Landau |

As new condominium towers continue to populate Mississauga's Downtown, for those who would like something closer to the ground in our neighbouring city to the west, there is the occasional townhome development on offer. Dunpar Homes is now just such a development dubbed Streetsville Centre.

Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

The project will introduce 201 new homes to the intersection of Thomas Street and Joymar Drive, at the meeting point between Mississauga's Streetsville and Vista Heights communities. The homes will be spread across 15 blocks situated along an internal road network, with a parkette at the heart of the community. Units at Streetsville Centre will range in size from 1,500 ft² to 1,875 ft², offering family-sized layouts with three bedrooms and two-car garages. While the development caters to those who rely on the car for some trips, the project’s location within walking distance of Streetsville GO Station will allow easy commutes into the city by train.

Streetsville Centre site plan, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

Two layouts are currently on offer at Streetsville Centre. The Sagewood is the smaller of the two, though still significantly larger than average unit sizes in the Greater Toronto Area. At 1,500 ft², this three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout starts from the mid $800,000s. Sagewood towns will include custom natural Indiana limestone exterior features, as well as stone planters, and landscaped outdoor spaces. Inside, the homes will feature open concept layouts as well as interior finishes including natural oak stairs.

Sagewood plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

The Fieldon steps up in size, offering three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a 1,875 ft² space, priced from the high $900,000s. The same limestone details and stone planters used for Sagewood elevations are present on the homes' exteriors, while added features include embossed fiberglass front doors with dead bolts, address plaques with residence numbers, and self-sealing roof shingles with a 25 year warranty.

Fieldon plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

We will return with updates as new information emerges. In the meantime, you can review more information and images by visiting the project's database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.