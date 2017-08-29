| by Jack Landau |

Steps from the future Downsview Park station on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, Stafford Developments will soon be adding new residential density to what is often touted as "Canada's first urban national park" on the former CFB Downsview lands in North York. Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection will bring 155 3 and 4-storey townhomes to the park's southeast edge, ranging in size from 3,149 ft² to 3,676 ft², with some models offering as many as 7 bedrooms, and prices starting from $1,450,000.

Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection, image courtesy of Stafford

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects with landscaping by MEP Design Inc., the project has been a success with buyers. With a large percentage of the 155 units now sold—attracting primarily end-users over investors— construction activity for the development is anticipated to begin in the spring. With job activity just around the corner, purchasers of units are now selecting the finishings package for their suites.

Suite interior, Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection, image courtesy of Stafford

Two suite layouts are being offered in the Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection. 'The James' offers three-storey homes, arranged in three blocks situated on the east side of William Duncan Road. Offering slightly larger layouts, 'The Cooper' comes in four storeys, arranged across three blocks fronting onto both the west side of William Duncan Road and the east side of Frederick Tisdale Drive.

Suite interior, Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection, image courtesy of Stafford

Over the course of the project's planning and approvals, Stafford has been working closely with local Ward 9 Councillor Maria Augimeri to better incorporate the development into the surrounding Downsview Park community. Residents of the townhomes will be among those to get the most out of—and bring the most life to—the relatively new and vast Downsview Park.

Private outdoor space, Downsview Park Luxury Townhome Collection, image courtesy of Stafford

We will keep you updated as the start of construction nears. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our database file for the project, linked below.