| by Jack Landau |

Freed Developments and CD Capital's 155 Redpath now stands tall amidst the ever-changing skyline of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Since topping out last year, the 34-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower's cladding installation has brought the building closer and closer to its finished look, marked by shifting balcony sections and staggered red glass accent windows.

155 Redpath Condominiums viewed from Redpath and Roehampton, image by Jack Landau

With the bulk of balconies now covered with fritted glass guards, the tower's stacked and shifted look is much more apparent to passersby. Views from the north on Redpath Avenue reveal the full height of the building, and the three offset sections that help to add visual interest on the local skyline.

155 Redpath Condominiums viewed from the north on Redpath, image by Jack Landau

Among the countless panes of glass added to the tower's exterior over the past several months, one new addition stands out; a psychedelic glass mural at street level marks the first visible elements in the project's public art contribution.

First signs of STARGATE art at the base of 155 Redpath, image by Jack Landau

Created by Anna Passakas and Radoslaw Kudlinski of Blue Republic, the installation known as "STARGATE" will consist of 12 and 15-foot tall sculptures emerging from glass murals at both phases on either side of Redpath Avenue, occupying the base of 155 and second phase 150 Redpath to the west.

STARGATE art at the base of 155 Redpath, image by Jack Landau

A rendering of the public art installation helps to put the above images into perspective, showing how the glass mural will set the scene for the whimsical sculptures.

STARGATE at 155 Redpath, image courtesy of Freed, Capital, Blue Republic

Meanwhile, as work continues on the cladding of 155 Redpath, below-grade forming is well underway for second phase 150 Redpath. 150 Redpath's design mirrors that of its older sibling across the street, though with an extra four storeys of height, and with blue accent glass in place of the red accents of the first phase.

Below-grade construction at 150 Redpath, image by Jack Landau

