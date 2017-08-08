| by Jack Landau |

Why Toronto remains an underachiever — and why it won't last; Advocates call for more urgency around bike lanes in Toronto; Ikea monkey, dart guy immortalized on downtown Toronto mural; and more news:

Why Toronto remains an underachiever — and why it won't last: Hume (Toronto Star)

Advocates call for more urgency around bike lanes in Toronto (Metro News)

West Coast Cities are Putting Toronto to Shame When It Comes to Transit Ridership (Torontoist)

Ikea monkey, dart guy immortalized on downtown Toronto mural (Toronto Star)

Toronto retirement home rents soar, putting some seniors in limbo (Metro News)

TTC route 510 Spadina: Two-minute video tour (Transit Toronto)

August 6, 1927: Prince of Wales opens new Union Station (Toronto Star)

Still sizzling: In Vancouver and Toronto, real estate slowdown may be a blip (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

43-Storey Met Square in Miami Tops Off (Miami)

From the Paper to the Pavement: Aquilini Centre West (Vancouver)

Art Incubator Breathes New Life Into King Edward School (Calgary)

Bringing Rogers Place to Life (Edmonton)