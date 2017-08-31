| by Jack Landau |

Woodbine bike lanes here to stay but traffic management may be tweaked; Observers taken aback by Margaret Atwood condo controversy in Toronto; What's a better name for the arena formerly known as the ACC?; and more news:

Photos: Inside the priciest mansion on Toronto's real estate market (Metro News)

Woodbine bike lanes here to stay but traffic management may be tweaked (Inside Toronto)

Observers taken aback by Margaret Atwood condo controversy in Toronto (Metro News)

Toronto's Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotiabank Arena in $800-million deal (Globe and Mail)

Metro Asks: What's a better name for the arena formerly known as the ACC? (Metro News)

LORINC: The street art bureaucrat (Spacing Toronto)

TTC installing PRESTO fare-gates at Islington Station, starting August 31 (Transit Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Drone Video Captures Construction of Bjarke Ingels Group's LEGO House (Billund)

Metrotown's Gold House Now Peeking Above Grade (Vancouver)

Altus Group Releases Latest Commercial Real Estate Numbers (Calgary)

Londonderry Affordable Housing Project Moving Forward (Edmonton)