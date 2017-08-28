| by Jack Landau |

Safety rules could force Billy Bishop runway extension; Protesters begin fight against destruction of green space and affordable housing in The Junction; The first Modern apartment complex in Toronto; and more news:

Safety rules could force Billy Bishop runway extension (Metro News)

Protesters begin fight against destruction of green space and affordable housing in The Junction (Toronto Star)

Metro Explains: Toronto's secret parking rules (Metro News)

TTC installing PRESTO fare-gates at Kipling Station, starting August 28 (Transit Toronto)

The first Modern apartment complex in Toronto (Spacing Toronto)

Oakvillians are going to war over the future of the famous Glen Abbey golf course (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Foster's 250 City Road Injects Life into Former Business Park (London)

Federal Money Helps Complete Studio Bell Construction (Calgary)

City Seeks Community Advisors for Capital Line South LRT Extension (Edmonton)

Masterplanned Concord Gardens Coming Together in Richmond (Vancouver)