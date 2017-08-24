| by Jack Landau |

TTC closing eight stations for new fare gate installation; Investing in High-Speed Rail is Long Overdue for Ontario; Metrolinx is reviewing its policy limiting pets on transit; and more news:

TTC closing eight stations for new fare gate installation (Toronto Star)

Investing in High-Speed Rail is Long Overdue for Ontario (Torontoist)

Metrolinx is reviewing its policy limiting pets on transit (Toronto Star)

A murder at Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, a battle at Yonge and Eglinton and seven other fascinating stories from Toronto’s long-forgotten past (Toronto Life)

Pearson ground crew union scoffs at new contract offer, strike continues (CBC News)

Rob Ford’s former chief of staff sends some advice to the White House (Toronto Star)

