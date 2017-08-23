| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough activists to file auditor general complaint over transit spending; Toronto explores possibility of implementing vacant homes tax; Downsview Park's enormous potential is being squandered; and more news:

Scarborough activists to file auditor general complaint over transit spending (Toronto Star)

Last of the Toronto Island Tent Dwellers (Torontoist)

Mortgage rule changes are cooling housing market: Morneau (Globe and Mail)

Downsview Park's enormous potential is being squandered: Hume (Toronto Star)

Uber's self-driving cars hit Toronto streets today — in manual mode (Metro News)

GO train rider wants a little puppy love (Toronto Star)

Toronto explores possibility of implementing vacant homes tax (Metro News)

Moss Park Safe Injection Site Staying Put As City Opens Its Own (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Crescent Heights and ODA Unveil 70-Storey LA Skyscraper (Los Angeles)

The Royal Bank Tower and the Westward March of the CBD (Vancouver)

The Patriotic Design Behind Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (Calgary)

The Organic Modernist Mayfair Park Pavilions (Edmonton)