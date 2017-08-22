| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier met delivery goal by shipping unfinished streetcars; Private Parkettes Are No Substitute for Real Public Space; Scarborough RT riders unaware it will disappear, survey shows; and more news:

Bombardier met delivery goal by shipping unfinished streetcars (Metro News)

Metrolinx raising fares, September 1 (Transit Toronto)

Private Parkettes Are No Substitute for Real Public Space (Torontoist)

Metrolinx Previews The Next Big Move (Steve Munro)

Scarborough RT riders unaware it will disappear, survey shows (Inside Toronto)

A Study in Contrast: or, Getting Density Right (Own Your City)

Toronto opens first sanctioned supervised drug-use site (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Visuals Revealed for NYC Ritz-Carlton Hotel (New York)

Allied Buys Stake in 24-Storey Westbank Proposal (Vancouver)

CREB Report: Excess Condo Supply Pushing Down Prices (Calgary)

City Delaying Touch the Water Promenade Project (Edmonton)