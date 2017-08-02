| by Jack Landau |

Meet the man behind the artistic formations at the Leslie Spit ; Family’s bid to re-buy expropriated land investigated; Zoning changes give new life to Toronto's ‘apartment neighbourhoods’; and more news:

Meet the man behind the artistic formations at the Leslie Spit (Toronto Star)

Border wars: Family’s bid to re-buy expropriated land investigated (Metro News)

TTC route 512 St Clair: Two-minute video tour (Transit Toronto)

Zoning changes give new life to Toronto's ‘apartment neighbourhoods’: Hume (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Dedicate foreign-buyers tax to social housing (Spacing Toronto)

Ontario Real Estate Association pledges to watch the watchdog (Toronto Star)

How Toronto is trying to prevent future floods (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Black Glazing Wraps Richard Meier's 685 First Avenue (New York)

The Amazing Brentwood Takes Shape as New Partnership Announced (Vancouver)

The Canada Life Assurance Building: Alberta's Last Brown and Vallance Design (Calgary)

Government House: The Establishment of an Official Residence for the Lieutenant Governor (Edmonton)