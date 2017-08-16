| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier asks Ontario court to allow it to bid on Metrolinx contract; Kathleen Wynne rejects idea of raising taxes to pay for infrastructure; 125 Years (And More) of Electric Streetcar Operation; and more news:

Bombardier asks Ontario court to allow it to bid on Metrolinx contract (Globe and Mail)

Toronto area homes sales "bottom out": CREA (Inside Toronto)

Out of the Closets, Into the Streets: Toronto’s LGBTQ History Walking Tour (Torontoist)

Kathleen Wynne rejects idea of raising taxes to pay for infrastructure (Metro News)

Crews called to CN Tower for fire in antenna mast (Globe and Mail)

125 Years (And More) of Electric Streetcar Operation (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Sloping Skyscraper Designed for Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Beatty Street Drill Hall at the Ready (Vancouver)

The Fastest Ice in the World: The Olympic Oval 30 Years On (Calgary)

Love It or Hate It: The Butterdome is an Edmonton Landmark (Edmonton)