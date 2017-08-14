| by Jack Landau |

'Parkdale came together as a community': Tenants declare rent strike victory; 'Chaotic' opening night of Waterfront Night Market leaves some vendors angry, products ruined; Amazon on verge of closing major office lease in Toronto; and more news:

Ontario realtor group lobbies province for revised ‘double-ending’ ban (Globe and Mail)

'Parkdale came together as a community': Tenants declare rent strike victory (Metro News)

A walking tour of Toronto’s Koreatown reveals family history (Toronto Star)

'Chaotic' opening night of Waterfront Night Market leaves some vendors angry, products ruined (CBC News)

Generator helps restore power to condos dealing with extended outage (CTV News)

Amazon on verge of closing two major office leases in Vancouver and Toronto (Financial Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Key Piece of LaGuardia Airport Rebuild Breaks Ground (New York)

Mixed-Use Sun Towers to Add Two Peaks to Mountainous Metrotown (Vancouver)

Keep Track of Calgary's Construction Activity With the Crane Count (Calgary)

Citizen Working Groups to Provide Local Lens to Valley Line West Plan (Edmonton)