| by Jack Landau |

One in four Toronto wards are bike lane dead zones; Toronto’s Waterfront Night Market to stay outside as Hearn plant deemed unsafe; Cabbagetown house is the subject of a decade-long neighbourhood battle; and more news:

One in four Toronto wards are bike lane dead zones (Metro News)

Toronto’s Waterfront Night Market to stay outside as Hearn plant deemed unsafe (Globe and Mail)

Cabbagetown house is the subject of a decade-long neighbourhood battle (Toronto Star)

Construction on Dundas St. East ends two months early, street to reopen Aug. 19 (Metro News)

TTC, Toronto mayor apologize following subway delays (Global News)

Ripley’s Aquarium reopens after power outage (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Touring Midtown Manhattan's The Clare (New York)

The Construction of Surrey City Hall (Vancouver)

The Early Days of the Calgary Courts Centre Project (Calgary)

Before Commonwealth Stadium Went Green and Yellow (Edmonton)