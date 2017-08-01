| by Jack Landau |

City of Toronto looking at how to make downtown living more pet-friendly (Toronto Star)

Who is the mystery artist building makeshift shrines at Leslie Spit? (Metro News)

Ottawa expropriated their home 44 years ago for the mothballed Pickering airport. Now the family wants it back (Toronto Star)

Inside the new Broadview Hotel, an ex-flophouse turned boutique hot spot (Toronto Life)

Business almost as usual as Toronto islands reopen (Metro News)

Caribana and the meaning of ordered chaos (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New CBC/Radio-Canada Broadcast Centre to be Built in Montreal (Montreal)

Surrey's Tallest Building Approaching Completion (Vancouver)

Centron Group's Catalyst Coming to Capitol Hill (Calgary)

Symphony Tower Starts Rising Above Ground (Edmonton)