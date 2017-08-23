| by Jack Landau |

A development proposal submitted earlier this month to the City of Toronto aims to reshape a stretch of Portland Street in the King-Spadina neighbourhood, seeking zoning to allow a 16-storey condominium on the east side of Portland between Richmond and Adelaide. Proposed by Adi Development Group, the plan for 135 Portland aims to replace a group of semi-detached and row house-style buildings currently in use as residential and commercial space. Plans call for the retention of the two northernmost houses, while the rest of the site would be cleared to make way for the new project.

Facing southeast towards 135 Portland Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Preliminary details about the project found in the rezoning application from Quadrangle include that the building would rise to a height of 52.7 metres and feature a design that incorporates a tapered west facade and a pitched roofline. While few images of the project are currently available, south and north elevation diagrams included in the proposal's supporting documentation illustrate the building's unique side profile.

South elevation, 135 Portland Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project would meet Portland Street with ground level retail uses occupying a 5.1 metre tall commercial space, with three additional levels forming the rest of the base volume. Fourteen residential levels housed above would contain the building's 117 condominium units, coming in a mix of 20 studio units (17%), 42 one bedroom units (36%), 45 two bedroom units (38%), and 10 three bedroom units (9%).

West elevation, 135 Portland Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The 16th and final floor of the building would house the building's indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, which wrap around a mechanical penthouse. The amenities would be split as a 143 m² indoor space connecting with a 215 m² outdoor terrace on the east side of the roof, offering largely unobstructed Downtown skyline views.

East elevation, 135 Portland Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

135 Portland's parking garage would consist of a three underground levels containing 24 resident spaces on the P2 and P3 level, accessed via two parking elevators connecting with the laneway on the east side of the property. The P1 level will house 117 bicycle parking spaces for residents and visitors—a 1:1 unit-to-bike ratio—with an additional five spots serving the retail.

North elevation, 135 Portland Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

We will return with additional information as new details about the project emerge. In the meantime, existing project facts and images can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.