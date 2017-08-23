| by Jack Landau |

A new proposal tabled earlier this month with the City of Toronto is seeking an Official Plan Amendment and rezoning to permit a 33-storey condominium tower on Yonge Street, right between Sheppard and Finch Avenues in the heart of North York. Planned for 5300 Yonge Street, the new project from property-owner Diamante Development would replace an existing retail plaza on the west side of Yonge Street with a Scott Shields Architects-designed tower rising to a height of 109.5 metres.

5300 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The proposal includes a podium consisting of a two-storey element fronting Yonge Street, increasing to three storeys at the south end of the site. A double-height, 6.5 metre-tall ground floor will include just under 600 m² of retail space facing Yonge, an improvement for pedestrians over the existing suburban conditions. Above the podium levels, the tower will house 23,776 m² of residential uses spread across 328 condominium units. The units would come in a mix of 265 one-bedroom units, 62 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit, each provided with either a private balcony or terrace.

5300 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

5300 Yonge would feature a rectilinear massing rising from an L-shaped footprint, with 737 m² floor plates from levels 4 to 19, reducing to 677 m² for the final 13 floors. The west, north, and south tower facades would incorporate projecting balconies, with narrow strips of inset balconies planned for portions of the south and east facades. The main exterior expression would come in the form of a rectangular pattern of glass and solid panels, with grid-like sections of punched windows and alternating vertical strips of glazing.

East elevation, 5300 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents of the proposed development would be served by approximately 503 m² of indoor amenity space and 716 m² of outdoor amenity space. Amenities are proposed to include a fitness centre, lounge and kitchen, and an outdoor terrace. Below ground, a six-level parking garage would accommodate 334 parking spaces, with 295 resident spaces, 34 visitor spaces, and 5 commercial use spaces. 351 bicycle parking spaces would also be included for residents. The project's location just a few blocks north of North York Centre subway station would make travel across the city easy.

Southwest-facing aerial view of 5300 Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

