| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday covers some significant changes in Toronto's St. Lawrence and South Core areas. Back in December 2008, a post by Forum contributor "current" provided an update on the construction of Cityzen Development Group's London On The Esplanade, a Burka Architects-designed condo development at The Esplanade and Scott Street, consisting of 16 and 33-storey towers. The same photo offers a glimpse of the more distant construction of Menkes Developments and HOOPP's Telus House at 25 York Street, a 30-storey, Sweeny &Co Architects Inc.-designed office tower in what would become known as the South Core.

London On The Esplanade viewed from Front and Church, 2008, image by Forum contributor current

Returning to this same view in 2017 reveals some major differences, with a slightly wider view chosen to capture all the changes. The now-complete London On The Esplanade has been largely obscured from view by Concert Properties' The Berczy, a 13-storey condominium development at the southwest corner of Church and Wellington. Behind it, Cityzen, Fernbrook, and Castlepoint Numa's L Tower now looms tall over London On The Esplanade, while the completed Telus House has since been joined by a collection of new buildings in the South Core at the very back of the photo.

View from Front and Church, 2017, image by Jack Landau

Another angle gives us another point of comparison, this one facing west down The Esplanade, from just east of Church Street.

London On The Esplanade viewed from The Esplanade, 2008, image by Forum contributor current

The 2017 view from this vantage point provides a better look at the completed London On The Esplanade, and its contextual relationship with the L Tower to the west.

View west on The Esplanade, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!