| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day captures the start of the afternoon rush hour in Downtown Toronto, captured from an upper level at the Bisha Hotel and Residences. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this aerial view overlooks the corner of King Street West and Spadina Avenue, showing a TTC 504 King streetcar passing through the busy intersection.

Aerial view of the King and Spadina intersection, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!