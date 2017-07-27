| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Etobicoke's Honeydale Mall, a shuttered retail establishment at 5555 Dundas Street West. Captured by drone and submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this overview of the site highlights the significant redevelopment potential of the mall, which declined for years before ultimately closing its doors in 2013.

Aerial view of Honeydale Mall in Etobicoke, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

