As marketing for Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group's Vita Two on The Lake continues, new information continues to roll out regarding the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed follow-up to the 53-storey first phase condominium tower. The latest marketing materials are giving us a first look at some of the common interior spaces within the development, to be appointed by Biase Interior Architects Inc., a branch of Graziani + Corazza.

Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

First impressions will count in the ground floor lobby space. Filled with natural light from floor-to-ceiling glazing, the lobby interiors will combine stone and wood finishes with subtle curves, giving the space a natural warmth and some visual interest. Here, residents and guests will have access to a comfortable lounge area, along with the concierge.

Lobby at Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

This natural-inspired palette of finishes will also be present in the building's indoor pool space. Like the lobby lounge area, gentle curves have been incorporated into the indoor pool's design, with a wood-clad ceiling and perimeter lighting matching the rounded edges of the pool's surrounding tiling.

Indoor pool at Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Tying in with the Humber Bay Shores community's ample trails and parks, Vita Two's fitness centre and yoga studio will provide a range of workout equipment for residents. A rendering of the space reveals plenty of natural light and a range of finishes coordinated with the lobby and indoor pool.

Fitness centre at Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Vita Two offers a total of 169 suites, available in one- to three-bedroom configurations ranging in size between 481 ft² and 2,073 ft², and priced from the mid $500,000s. Meanwhile, as marketing continues for Vita Two, both phases have been advancing through the City's Site Plan Approval process, with recent minor revisions now being evaluated.

Vita and Vita Two within the Humber Bay Shores community, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

