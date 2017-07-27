| by Jack Landau |

Toronto Islands set to reopen after severe spring flooding (Globe and Mail)

Once Upon A City: Homeless battled unsafe shelters during the Great Depression (Toronto Star)

Toronto home-price downturn? Not in these neighbourhoods (Globe and Mail)

Toronto's oldest ferry set to launch again (Metro News)

Markham residents have beef with huge cow sculpture (Toronto Star)

The Spadina Streetcar Turns 20 (Part II) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Steel Structure for Zaha Hadid-Designed Beijing Airport Terminal Complete (Beijing)

Proposed Smithe and Richards Park Under Design Panel Microscope Today (Vancouver)

Group Wants to Reconstruct One of Frank Lloyd Wright's Only Canadian Buildings (Calgary)

Province May Allow Municipalities to Levy Additional Tax on Vacant Commercial Properties (Edmonton)