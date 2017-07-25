| by Stefan Novakovic |

Organization turning vacant Toronto properties into mobile urban farms; Seeking wider recognition, Metrolinx spending $250,000 to design a new brand; For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver's license should be harder; and more news:

Shiny new Broadview Hotel a symbol of change in Riverside (CBC News)

Toronto Condo Prices Soar 28%, Pass Half-Million Mark (Huffington Post)

Canada Post has the most infractions for parking in bike lanes, city enforcement officer says (Toronto Star)

For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver's license should be harder (Metro News)

Organization turning vacant Toronto properties into mobile urban farms (Global News)

Seeking wider recognition, Metrolinx spending $250,000 to design a new brand (Toronto Star)

Photos: New Broadview Hotel Changes Toronto East End landscape (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hyde Beach House Going Vertical as Sister Property Completes (Miami)

FRAM+Slokker's East Village Renaissance Pushes Forward with Verve Construction (Calgary)

Opening Date for Premium Outlet Collection Mall Pushed Back to 2018 (Edmonton)

Cladding Shaping the Face of Strathcona Village (Vancouver)



