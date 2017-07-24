| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx drops appeal of Bombardier court decision; CN Tower bucks trend with new mascot; Four Toronto builders and how their iconic names impacted future generations; and more news:

Canada Post has the most infractions for parking in bike lanes: cyclist officer (Metro News)

Metrolinx drops appeal of Bombardier court decision (Toronto Star)

'It's terrible': Residents in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood upset over business blocking view (CBC News)

CN Tower bucks trend with new mascot (Metro News)

Four Toronto builders and how their iconic names impacted future generations (Toronto Star)

This literacy class learns about Toronto's unaffordable housing situation (Metro News)

Toronto’s falling house prices signal a return to sanity (Globe and Mail)

Historicist: Eden Smith and the Arrival of the Arts and Crafts Movement in Toronto (Torontoist)

How a child’s murder led to the rebirth of Toronto’s Yonge Street​ (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Studio Libeskind Designed Tower Complex in Lithuania's Capital Evolves (Vilnius)

Residential Highrises to Replace West Georgia White Spot (Vancouver)

Office Space Conversions One Step Closer to Reality (Calgary)

Commercial Uses Coming to Century-Old Oliver Exchange (Edmonton)