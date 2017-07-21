| by Jack Landau |

Network of Toronto laneways could help bridge gaps in cycling infrastructure, advocates say; Eight amazing sketches by the urban artists secretly drawing people on the TTC; It’s Not Me, It’s You, Metrolinx; and more news:

Network of Toronto laneways could help bridge gaps in cycling infrastructure, advocates say (Metro News)

Park's homemade staircase leads to pointless city hall bureaucracy: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Eight amazing sketches by the urban artists secretly drawing people on the TTC (Toronto Life)

It’s Not Me, It’s You, Metrolinx (Torontoist)

Toronto’s new housing market reality: ‘non-buyer’s remorse’ (Globe and Mail)

'Longer than expected.' Study for Toronto traffic warrant analysis delayed (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Time Lapse: Watch Studio Gang's Washington D.C. Art Installation Come to Life (Washington D.C.)

The History Behind the Downtown Eastside's Carnegie Centre (Vancouver)

Recalling the Construction of Keynote Urban Village (Calgary)

One Year Later: The 102 Avenue Over Groat Road Bridge Replacement (Edmonton)