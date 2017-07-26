| by Craig White |

Over the last three years, the NXT City Prize has garnered over 350 ideas for ways to make Toronto a better place. Last year's winner—Wysp's Streetcar Murals—will soon appear on King as part of the King Street Pilot to make that street more reliable and safer for transit users, cyclists, and pedestrians, while giving the public realm a major boost at the same time.

Mackenzie Keast and Justin Leclair of NXT City, last week at the Gladstone Hotel, image by Craig White

This year, not-for-profit NXT is offering $20,000 in prize money split across four public space challenges, to be awarded to four visionary ideas judged to best suit their site. Along with $5,000, winners will consult with prize partners, looking to make their vision become reality.

If you're young (35 and under: 5 years past what the creators of the classic sci-fi flick Logan's Run were willing to consider your prime), and creative, NXT City is looking your vision. You can also join forces with up to three of your friends to create a convincing package of why your idea will make a particular Toronto site a better place.

Here are the challenges:

The Wellington Destructor. NXT asks: How can we unlock the cultural and economic potential of the Wellington Destructor to create an internationally-recognized community space?

The Bentway. NXT asks: How might technology and/or public art enhance wayfinding and the safety of multi-use trails and their connections to active public spaces?

The Liberty Market Galleria. NXT asks: How might we make the Liberty Market Galleria a more inviting public space for pedestrians?

and finally, not site-specific, but technology-at-your-fingertips related, Civic Tech. NXT asks: How might emerging technologies be used to meaningfully improve the quality and accessibility of our public spaces?

You'll find all the information you need to submit your ideas at the links above.

Submissions can be made as early as July 31, and must be received by September 15. Finalists will be announced on October 1, and the winners will be presented with prizes at an awards ceremony on October 14. Everything you need to get going is at http://www.nxtcity.ca. NXT City's sponsors and prize partners include Oxford Properties, the City of Toronto, Lifetime Developments, The Bentway, and Code for Canada.