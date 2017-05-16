| by Jack Landau |

￼In the early 2000s, developer The Daniels Corporation embarked on the development of Mississauga City Centre, a 23-acre master-planned neighbourhood just west of the Square One Shopping Centre. Over the years, Daniels has built five high-rise and townhouse communities in the area—some containing multiple towers—including most recently the 2012-completed Limelight Condominiums. The neighbourhood's population is primed to increase yet again, with Daniels now beginning to market the neighbourhood's next phase, to be known as Wesley Tower.

Overview of the Wesley Tower subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Set to rise at the northeast corner of Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive, the Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed development will feature two towers rising from a shared five-storey podium. The taller of these two towers—to rise to a height of 40 storeys from the corner—is the first to enter marketing.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

An initial rendering for the project reveals some of the design features at play. The podium, seen in the image above, will feature a largely rectilinear massing, with three distinct sections separated by an earth-toned frame. Above, the first phase tower will take on more of a complex geometric form. Balconies wrap around most of the tower, with a glazed southwest corner left unwrapped and terminating in a spire.

Skyline, Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Residents of the project will have access to a range of amenity spaces, including a gym, an outdoor terrace, kids' play spaces, and co-working areas. Adding to the on-site amenities, the surrounding City Centre community offers pedestrian-friendly walkways, tree-canopied streets, and a three-acre community park.

Sketch of the Daniels City Centre community, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

