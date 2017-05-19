| by Jack Landau |

Following on four successful screenings earlier this month as part of the 2017 Hot Docs festival, award-winning filmmaker Charles Wilkinson's Vancouver: No Fixed Address returns to Toronto this evening for the start of a week long run at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. While Vancouver is often mentioned as one of the worl'd most liveable cities, the west coast city is in the midst of an affordability crisis, currently listed as the world's third least affordable housing market.

Vancouver: No Fixed Address, image courtesy of Hot Docs

The film discusses the affordability crisis' impact on various individuals, and their struggles to survive growing class disparity and homelessness in an increasingly unaffordable city. Though these issues are unfolding roughly 3,300 kilometres away, Toronto audiences will definitely see parallels to the hot housing market here, and how inflating housing prices affect the socioeconomic makeup of our neighbourhoods.

Vancouver: No Fixed Address will be playing at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema from this evening until May 25th. If you're interested in checking out the film, screening times and tickets for are available here.