| by Jack Landau |

Touted as Grimsby's tallest condominium development, the first phase of LJM Developments' Waterview Condominiums will soon be joined by an even taller second building of the Icon Architects-designed development. With construction now in the late stages for the 9-storey first phase, new details continue to emerge about the 15-storey second building, which will house Waterview's second phase of suites on the first nine levels, and a third phase dubbed Tower Residences at Waterview on levels 10 through 15.

Waterview Condos' first phase (R) with phase two and Tower Residences (L)

Tower Residences at Waterview will add 48 condominium units to the community, coming in a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse suites. Combined with the 130 suites housed below in the second phase component of the second building, phase 3's units will bring the Waterview community's total unit count up to 260 homes.

Waterview Condos' first phase (L) with phase two and Tower Residences (R)

Earlier plans for Waterview's second building called for a 9-storey structure that matched the design of the first phase to the west. Unexpectedly high-demand led to LJM seeking an additional six storeys for the follow-up building, which are now being marketed separately as an additional phase within the second building. To accommodate the added residential density, the building was extensively redesigned.

Formerly designed with a "single-loaded" unit layout that placed all suites on the north side to face the lake, the new plan opens up the south facade of the second building's west end. This allows units to be placed in such a way that all suites still feature lake views, with half of the units facing northwest and half facing northeast. To the east, the remaining two thirds of the second building will retain the previous single-loaded layout.

Waterview Condos' first phase (L) with phase two and Tower Residences (R)

With The Tower Residences' official launch tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-July, we expect to learn new details about the project as marketing gears up in the coming months.

Overview of Waterview Condos and Tower Residences at Waterview

