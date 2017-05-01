| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up April 2017's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Two-Year, $10M Retrofit of Rogers Centre Roof Completed

Rogers Centre's retractable roof in motion, image by Freaktography via Flickr

Our most popular story from April covered the recent completion of upgrades on the Rogers Centre's retractable dome roof, just in time for the start of the 2017 MLB season. News of a preferred Relief Line alignment through Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood took the second place spot.

2. New Preferred Relief Line Alignment Identified Under Leslieville

3. CIBC Announced as Anchor Tenant for Bay Park Centre

4. Big Plans in Store for the Transformation of Don Mills & Eglinton

5. Pair of Distillery District Developments Gains City's Approval

6. Growth To Watch For 2017: Toronto's Central Waterfront

7. "Transit City": Plans Revealed for York Region's Tallest Building

8. Gardiner Off-Ramp Closure To Pave Way for South Core Upgrade

9. Urban Design Plans Reveal Potential Phasing At The Well

10. GM Submits Plans for New "Mobility Campus" on Eastern Avenue

Our Top Ten dataBase Files

1. Bay Park Centre

Bay Park Centre, image courtesy of Ivanhoe Cambridge/Hines

News of CIBC signing on as the anchor tenant for the long-anticipated Bay Park Centre catapulted the project's dataBase file to the top spot for April, followed by the supertall condominium tower 'The One', proposed for the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor.

2. The One

3. The Well

4. Nobu Residences Toronto

5. One Bloor East

6. 1-7 Yonge (Toronto Star Lands)

7. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living

8. Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts

9. Avro Condominiums

10. Transit City Condos

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Forum contributor Youranthony1

With cladding installation nearing completion for the Harbour Plaza Residences condominium towers, the architectsAlliance-designed development continues to capture the attention of Forum photographers, landing the project the top spot for Forum threads. In second place, nearby Ten York Street has been another popular project for photographers, as the tower climbs steadily to its 224 metre height.

2. Ten York Street

3. The Well

4. Massey Tower

5. 1 - 7 Yonge (Toronto Star Lands)

6. 88 Scott Street

7. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living

8. Residences of 488 University Avenue

9. The One

10. East Harbour

