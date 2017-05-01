| by Jack Landau |

ELAD Canada's master-planned Emerald City community has been growing steadily in North York over the past few years. With Block A now complete at the southeast corner of Don Mills and Sheppard, and Block B well under construction to the south, marketing has begun for the first building in Emerald City's Block C, known as 'The Peak'. The latest of the community's WZMH Architects-designed towers will rise 33 storeys on a block bounded by Don Mills to the west, Helen Lu Road to the north, and Forest Manor Road to the east.

The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

As marketing kicks into gear for the community's newest phase, we continue to learn more about the interior spaces within the development, to be appointed by interior designers Tanner Hill Associates Incorporated. Most of the amenity offerings will be situated on The Peak's ground floor, with an amenity legend showing the positioning of the common spaces, as well as future amenities for the next phase of Emerald City's Block C.

Amenity layout, The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

The space most residents and guests will first experience is the lobby, a lofty double-height space with ample natural light, seating, and a concierge. A neutral-toned aesthetic will feature natural accents like wood and stone to add material warmth.

Lobby, The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Another indoor amenity area will feature a swimming pool a and hot tub, lined by a wall of floor-to-ceiling glazing that fills the space with natural light. Just outside this glass wall, an intimate outdoor space will be provided.

Pool and hot tub, The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Residents will be able to host gatherings and entertain guests with a party room offering a bar and private dining space. The space connects with an outdoor amenity space with gardens, planters, grilling areas and a bar. A collection of other amenities will also be available to building residents, including a pet room, a theatre room, and a family play lounge.

Outdoor amenity, The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Additional information and images for The Peak can be found in the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.