| by Alexander Vu |

For a while, we have been keeping up with DevMcGill's Arthaus Residences at Arts Court located northeast of Toronto, in the downtown area of Ottawa. Designed by Toronto-based KPMB Architects, Montréal's Régis Côté et Associés, and Ottawa's Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, the uniquely programmed mixed-use development boasts 88 condominium units on top of the city's first Le Germain Hotel, an expansion of the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG), and a new theatre space for the University of Ottawa.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

As cladding continues to rise on the recently topped-off tower, we take our first in-depth look at the project's residential amenities, which are appointed by Toronto's U31. Located on the 15th floor, the amenity spaces bridge the tower's lower-level hotel component and upper-level condominium suites.

Lounging Area at Arthaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

The private amenity area begins with the Firestone Lounge, a multi-purpose entertainment room with a fireplace, TV, and seating, as well as a catering kitchen and formal dining room, and a spacious balcony. This space can be used to host formal or informal events with access to the entirety of the private lounge.

Dining area at Arthaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Residents of Arthaus' 88 condominium suites—which range in size from 450 ft² to 1,800 ft² on floors 15 to 23—will have access to the fully equipped Fitness Centre, with cardio, yoga and weight-training equipment. Additionally, the fitness room offers a view of Ottawa's urban landscape.

Fitness Center at Arthaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

A rooftop terrace is the final addition to the amenities, featuring an outdoor fireplace, and lounge areas with views of the city and surroundings.

The Rooftop Terrace at Arthaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

We will keep you updated as the project enters the latter stages of construction. To find out more about ArtHaus—and see additional renderings—you can visit our dataBase file for the project, linked below. If you would like to get in on the conversation, you can click on the thread link which will take you to our sister Forum at SkyriseCities.com, or you can leave a comment in the space provided on this page.