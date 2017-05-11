| by Jack Landau |

Humber Bay Park remains a popular spot for photographers to capture the Toronto skyline, offering unobstructed city views across Humber Bay. Today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Brady Baker, utilizes the daytime long exposure photography technique to blur the motion of water and clouds, creating a neutral backdrop for the skyline.

Toronto skyline viewed from Humber Bay Park, image by Brady Baker via Flickr

