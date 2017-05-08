| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone-captured view of the Toronto skyline at sunset. Shot from above Ashbridges Bay Park and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this view is dominated by the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant’s 185 metre (607 foot) smokestack.

Sunset view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

