| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Exhibition Place, submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Russell Sutherland. This view faces west, showing a silhouette of Exhibition Place's WindShare turbine and the 1926-built CNE Ontario Government Building, now known as the Liberty Grand Building.

Sunset over the CNE, image by Russell Sutherland via Flickr

