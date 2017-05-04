| by Jack Landau |

Since forming of the podium levels wrapped up earlier this year, Great Gulf Homes' Monde Condominiums has been steadily rising towards a 44-storey final height in Toronto's East Bayfront district. Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the Moshe Safdie and Quadrangle Architects-designed building, captured from the nearby Distillery District and submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Razz.

Aerial view of Monde from the east, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!