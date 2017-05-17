| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic sunrise view over Mississauga, submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed. Captured by drone from above the Erin Mills Town Centre, this view faces east towards the Mississauga skyline, showing the tops of high-rises above a layer of early morning fog.

Mississauga sunrise, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

