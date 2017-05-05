| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the King and John intersection in Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured from the upper levels of the under-construction Bisha Hotel and Residences, this view is framed by The Mercer to the right and the Festival Tower/tiff Bell Lightbox to the left. At the centre of the image, a TTC streetcar passes by the future site of the long-anticipated Mirvish+Gehry Toronto development.

Aerial view of the King and John intersection, image by Jack Landau

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!