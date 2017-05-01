| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a GM New Look bus set against the Toronto skyline. The last of the TTC’s iconic New Look vehicles were retired on December 16, 2011, replaced by more modern vehicles. The 1967 General Motors TDH-5303 in this image, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Adrian Badaraco, was originally operated by Calgary Transit before being purchased by Rapido Trains for preservation.

GM New Look bus, image by Adrian Badaraco via Flickr

