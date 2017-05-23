| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the newly-formed body of water on Toronto's Woodbine Beach, the product of rising Lake Ontario water levels over the past several weeks. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Phil Marion, this photo captures the sun rising over Woodbine Beach and its partially submerged Muskoka chairs.

Flooded Woodbine Beach, image by Phil Marion

