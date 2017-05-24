| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from York University, presenting a dusk view of the recently constructed Bergeron Centre for Engineering. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by Empty Quarter, this shot captures the building's striking design by ZAS Architects.

York University's Bergeron Centre, image by Flickr user Empty Quarter

