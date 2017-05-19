| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a fish-eye perspective of the interior of CIBC's Commerce Court North banking hall in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by dtstuff9, this image captures a detailed view of banking hall's intricate ceiling design, which was finished with 715 ounces of gold leaf.

Ceiling of Commerce Court, image by Flickr user dtstuff9

