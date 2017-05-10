| by Jack Landau |

Led by architect Frank Gehry, the 2004-2008 renovation of the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) transformed the aesthetic of the institution while creating new gallery space. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Bruce Reeve, today's Photo of the Day focuses in on the AGO's south facade staircase, as seen through a window in OCAD U's Sharp Centre for Design.

AGO staircase, image by Bruce Reeve via Flickr

