| by Craig White |

The One, a Foster + Partners and Core Architects-designed skyscraper planned for the southwest corner of Bloor and Yonge streets in Downtown Toronto, now has the green light from the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). The Mizrahi Developments mixed-use residential condo and retail complex was approved at a new height of 306.3 metres, although the final exact height is still to be determined.

The top of the east elevation of the tower, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

According to the image above, the roof height is at 306.3 metres, but parapet wall extends beyond that. A note explains 'top of structure to be confirmed'. When a height of the parapet is firmly established, we will consider that the final height of the building, and update our records yet again. The height in metres converts to 1,004' 11", which will satisfy all those who cling to the outmoded imperial system and who classify any building taller than 1000 feet as a 'Supertall'. The classification as measured in metric units begins at 300 metres, (984' 3"), which the vast majority of the world adheres to.

The change in height compared to the previous plan comes from a reduction of commercial floors in the podium to 7 from 9, and an increase in the number of residential floors in the tower above. Where the previous plan topped out with 79 storeys and an 80th floor roof deck, the OMB-approved version has 82 storeys with an 83rd floor roof deck. Typically, roof decks are not included in the number of storeys quoted in building statistics.

The bottom of the east elevation of the tower, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The OMB approval, which was supported by the City of Toronto, means that work can begin on the development as soon as necessary construction permits are obtained. The plan is to commence shoring by September 2017 with excavation to follow. The retail spaces in the podium are targeted for a first quarter of 2020 opening, with residential occupancy anticipated for 2022.

In the meantime, work has begun on a sales gallery for the development, to be built offsite in Yorkville so as to not impact construction of the tower. Over 3,000 people have pre-registered for a chance to purchase the approximately 416 suites to be offered in the tower. The sales gallery is also targeted to open in September.

We will be back with more information as soon as renderings of the approved version of the tower are ready. In the meantime, you can check out renderings of the previous and earlier versions of the tower in our dataBase file, linked below. Want to get in on the conversation? You can participate in our associated threads for the project—a full length image of the east elevation can be found in the 'Projects and Construction' thread or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.