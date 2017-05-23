| by Jack Landau |

A new LCBO location is taking shape at 491 College Street, between Markham and Palmerston in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Allied Properties REIT and RioCan are redeveloping the Classical Revival building and surface parking lot that split the property in order to relocate the LCBO at the same owners' 549 College property, allowing for the eventual redevelopment of that site.

Southeast view of the new LCBO location, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan

The new three-storey, 2,274 m² building at 491 College is designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, incorporating the heritage north facade of the former Latvian House building, which was designed by Edwards and Saunders Architects in 1911. Work on the project commenced last summer with the demolition of all but the facade, and by the end of the year the facade stood alone, supported by steel bracing.

New LCBO location taking shape on College, image by Forum contributor salsa

Recent photos of the site show that the grade level slab is fully formed, and while the structural steel skeleton of the new building is now at its full three-storey height over College Street, the building's full impact won't be known for another few months when interior structural work wraps up, and construction of the building envelope begins.

New LCBO location viewed from the south, image by Forum contributor salsa

Though the bulk of the original structure was lost to make way for redevelopment, the retained heritage facade will maintain some of the grandeur of the past and help to integrate the new structure—and its 784 m² of retail space—into the Little Italy streetscape on College.

