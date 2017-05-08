| by Stefan Novakovic |

On either side of the scenic Glen Stewart Park, Toronto's established Upper Beaches neighbourhood is gradually taking on greater density, as a wave of mid-rise projects bring new multi-unit residential buildings to the City's east end. Along Kingston Road, new development is introducing pockets of gentle intensification throughout the area, which has largely avoided the rapid high-rise growth that's re-shaping much of the Downtown core. Offering a sensitively scaled and uniquely crafted infusion of new homes, Kingston Beach Inc.'s The Winthorpe Modern is introducing eight custom homes to the popular area.

Situated at the southeast corner of Winthorpe and Kingston Road, the George Popper Architect-designed project deftly negotiates its position at the intersection of a major arterial and a quiet residential street. "Context within the community is important, Kingston Beach's Val Bezic stresses, describing a "very deliberate approach to convey both a modern and residential aesthetic."

Behind the project's smokey brick façades are subtly luxurious 8-foot wood-grain doors, appointed by Andrew Pike. 10' ceilings—and soaring 19' spaces accented by double-height windows—shape the open interiors, which are defined by meticulous attention to detail. "The hand-crafted solid wood treads on the one-of-a-kind open staircase seem to float in the air," Bezic notes, while the lighting program, which carefully integrates soft LEDs and natural illumination, is designed to "contribute to a person's sense of well-being in the space."

The emphasis on perfecting individual design elements was described by the Globe and Mail's Dave Leblanc as "a study in how minutiae—from door hinges to hidden lightning to handrails and data ports—adds up to anything but trivial." For Bezic, the quality of space afforded by "that rare combination of one-of-a-kind design and execution" makes for homes that "can't be communicated from a builder's floorpan."

Since the craftsmanship of The Winthorpe Modern's eight homes can only be fully experienced first-hand, sales and marketing for the project didn't kick off until the suites were complete. Unlike the majority of Toronto's new-build condominiums, the end-user targeted development didn't hit the market until buyers could step inside their future homes. This way, "you can actually see the value and feel the intangible well-being created by the quality of the design and execution."

With the first two model suites completed in March, and The Winthorpe Modern now registered as a condominium, the final series of suites is now set to be released on June 3rd. Featuring generous rooftop spaces—which boast views of Downtown—the suites come in two- and three-bedroom units, offering balconies and private rooftop terraces as part of each home. The Winthorpe Modern's two-bedroom units range in size from 1,100 ft² to 1,170 ft², while the three-bedroom suites are sized from 1,460 to 1,550 ft².

More information about The Winthorpe Modern can be found via our newly updated dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or add your voice to the ongoing conversation in our Forum.