| by Jack Landau |

Gardiner neighbours upset with overnight construction noise; When the mayor and premier get along, they can produce great things; NDP vows to pay third of Toronto’s community housing repair bill; and more news:

Toronto police advise people to stop climbing cranes (Metro News)

Gardiner neighbours upset with overnight construction noise (Toronto Star)

Presto Cards now available at 10 Shopper’s Drug Mart locations in Toronto (CTV News)

Five ways cities are tackling 'bus bunching' (Metro News)

Uber launches Toronto research hub focused on development of self-driving cars, the first outside U.S. (Financial Post)

When the mayor and premier get along, they can produce great things (Metro News)

Mississauga waterfront proposal needs a rethink: Hume (Toronto Star)

NDP vows to pay third of Toronto’s community housing repair bill (Metro News)

TTC replaces all Queen streetcars with buses for summer construction (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

26 Months of Construction Captured in SunTrust Park Time-Lapse (Atlanta)

Pathway Counter Installed Near East Village (Calgary)

City Hosts Naming Contest for Colourful Whyte Avenue Alleyway (Edmonton)

West Georgia BMO Complex to Partially Give Way to Commercial Building (Vancouver)