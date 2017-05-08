| by Jack Landau |

Will a ‘city within a city’ at Woodbine ever happen?; Thousands of sites for homes sit shovel-ready in Toronto area; How condo flippers are making a killing in Toronto's hot housing market; and more news:

Will a ‘city within a city’ at Woodbine ever happen? (Toronto Star)

How neighbourhood malls are struggling to survive (Metro News)

Thousands of sites for homes sit shovel-ready in Toronto area (Globe and Mail)

Trillium ferry gets tuned up after 107 years spent on Toronto’s waterfront (Toronto Star)

Would you co-own with a total stranger? Torontonians give real estate speed dating a shot (Metro News)

How condo flippers are making a killing in Toronto's hot housing market (Globe and Mail)

Real estate boom threatens Parkdale rooming houses (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Rendering for 145 President Street Released Ahead of Sales Launch (New York)

Cladding Underway at Strategic Group Capitol Hill Development (Calgary)

Edmonton Public Library Capilano Branch Breaks Ground (Edmonton)

New Mount Pleasant Development Proposes 11 Storeys of Residential and Retail (Vancouver)